Open Menu

Two Arrested With Kites, String

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Two arrested with kites, string

Police arrested two youths with kites and string rolls during special checking in the jurisdiction of Neikapura police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Police arrested two youths with kites and string rolls during special checking in the jurisdiction of Neikapura police station.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Neikapura police station along with a team recovered more than 4,000 kites and 900 string rolls from Mujahid Hussain alias Hamza and Majid Hussain during special checking.

A case was registered against the accused under the Kite Flying Act. DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said that many precious human lives have been lost due to kite string and the action against the kite mafia is aimed at preventing the loss of precious human lives.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: gov ..

Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: government

1 minute ago
 Kenyan president slams 'incompetence', 'corruption ..

Kenyan president slams 'incompetence', 'corruption' after deadly blast

1 minute ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-fre ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Stati ..

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resol ..

4 minutes ago
 Six gamblers netted during raid

Six gamblers netted during raid

4 minutes ago
ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election s ..

ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls

11 minutes ago
 PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: S ..

PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security ..

Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security preparations for 2024 general ..

20 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for gener ..

Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for general elections

3 minutes ago
 India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup

India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup

3 minutes ago
 LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its ..

LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its centre

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan