Two arrested with kites, string

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Police arrested two youths with kites and string rolls during special checking in the jurisdiction of Neikapura police station.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Neikapura police station along with a team recovered more than 4,000 kites and 900 string rolls from Mujahid Hussain alias Hamza and Majid Hussain during special checking.

A case was registered against the accused under the Kite Flying Act. DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said that many precious human lives have been lost due to kite string and the action against the kite mafia is aimed at preventing the loss of precious human lives.