Two Arrested With Narcotics, Fireworks
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 11:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Multan police arrested two accused from different parts of the city, one with narcotics and the other with sizable quantity of fireworks products on Tuesday.
Police spokesman said that accused Liaquat was arrested by Haram Gate police in an operation at Al Jeelan road, Shah Abbas area and over one kilogram of heroin was recovered from his possession.
Meanwhile, Jalilabad police arrested a dealer of fireworks products and recovered banned products in sizable quantity from his possession. The accused, Taufiq Kashmiri, used to supply fireworks products to different shops in Multan city, police spokesman said, adding that a case has been registered against him and further investigations were in progress.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health
Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners
UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions
UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested with narcotics, fireworks3 minutes ago
-
District admin intensifies anti-encroachment operation3 minutes ago
-
Hazro police crack down on gambling3 minutes ago
-
Govt to challenge SCP order for Full Court43 minutes ago
-
FBR's Vehicle procurement only for enhancing tax recovery: Azam Tarar53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fights for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: AJK PM1 hour ago
-
Kinnaird College organizes “EmpowerHER” festival1 hour ago
-
Economy on right track to achieve stability, long-term growth: Dar1 hour ago
-
SIU arrests one, seizes large quantity of gutka/mawa1 hour ago
-
Dialogue only option for PTI to resolve political issues: Rana1 hour ago
-
Fast foods sell on rise in Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt aims to promote growth of textile industry: Minister2 hours ago