Two arrested with narcotics, fireworks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Multan police arrested two accused from different parts of the city, one with narcotics and the other with sizable quantity of fireworks products on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that accused Liaquat was arrested by Haram Gate police in an operation at Al Jeelan road, Shah Abbas area and over one kilogram of heroin was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, Jalilabad police arrested a dealer of fireworks products and recovered banned products in sizable quantity from his possession. The accused, Taufiq Kashmiri, used to supply fireworks products to different shops in Multan city, police spokesman said, adding that a case has been registered against him and further investigations were in progress.