Two arrested with narcotics in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan police arrested two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession in separate operations in the district on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan police arrested two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession in separate operations in the district on Monday.

A police spokesman said that SHO Jalalpur Pirwala Sadar Naeem ur Rehman leading a police team arrested an alleged drug pusher Ghulam Abbas with one kilogram of Hashish while SHO cantonment Multan Mehtab Alam and his team arrested accused Muhammad Akhtar with 1.5 kilograms of the contraband in the Multan city.