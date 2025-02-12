Two Arrested With Over 2kg Heroin
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Multan police have arrested two accused and recovered over two kilogram of heroin from them in separate operations, police said.
Police spokesman said that drug trafficker Imran was arrested by Chelyak police team led by SHO Irfan Hashmi Tuesday evening while accused Aftab was arrested by Jalilabad police with one kilogram of Haroin on Wednesday.
Separate cases have been registered against the two drug traffickers with Jalilabad and Chelyak police stations and further investigations were underway.
