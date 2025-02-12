Open Menu

Two Arrested With Over 2kg Heroin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Two arrested with over 2kg heroin

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Multan police have arrested two accused and recovered over two kilogram of heroin from them in separate operations, police said.

Police spokesman said that drug trafficker Imran was arrested by Chelyak police team led by SHO Irfan Hashmi Tuesday evening while accused Aftab was arrested by Jalilabad police with one kilogram of Haroin on Wednesday.

Separate cases have been registered against the two drug traffickers with Jalilabad and Chelyak police stations and further investigations were underway.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

10 minutes ago
 Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

25 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

55 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

55 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

1 hour ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

1 hour ago
 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

2 hours ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

2 hours ago
 UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads atte ..

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan