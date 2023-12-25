Open Menu

Two Arrested With Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Two arrested with weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that a team of Phularwan police station conducted raids within its jurisdiction and arrested Ali Osama and Adnan besides recovering two pistols from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

