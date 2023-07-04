Open Menu

Two Arrested,12.5-kg Heroin Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Two arrested,12.5-kg heroin recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Two drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested and a huge quantity of heroin was recovered.

According to a press release issued by police here on Tuesday, Central Investigating Agency Sargodha raided and arrested Firdous Bibi and Arif besides recovering 12.5-kg heroinfrom them.

Jhal Chakian police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

