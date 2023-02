SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested two kite sellers and recovered 1,410 kites, string rolls and other items.

A police team conducted raids at Block No 29 and arrested Jhangir and Haroon.

Police also seized 1,410 kites and material used for kite flying.

Cases had been registered against the accused.