Two Assistant Superintendents Of District Jail Abbottabad Promoted

Published June 29, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Two Assistant superintendents of district Jail Abbottabad promoted

The Home department KPK Wednesday has promoted two Assistant Superintendents of District Jail Abbottabad to the post of Deputy Superintendent

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Home department KPK Wednesday has promoted two Assistant Superintendents of District Jail Abbottabad to the post of Deputy Superintendent.

The Department of Home and Tribal Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion board, has issued a formal notification to promote the post of Assistant Superintendent of Grade 16 to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Prisons.

Others include Shamroz Khan, Shehryar, Ehsanuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Fazal Rahim, Riaz Ahmed and Syed Mohammad Salman were also promoted.

