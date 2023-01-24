Two Atta Chakkis sealed, fined for overpricing

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Two Atta Chakkis were sealed and fined for overpricing wheat flour here on Tuesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Latifabad Lala Iqbal and Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipiyo conducted price checking in Latifabad unit 2 and 6 and sealed two Al Syed and Chhipa Atta Chakkis for over charging flour rates.

According to the statement, rupees 100,000 was imposed on both the Chakkis for violating the district administration's directives to implement flour prices.

Meanwhile, AC City Muhammad Ashraf conducted price checking at Max Bachat Mart and Red star shop and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 for overcharging Atta Price.

Atta Chakkis, super stores and shops were directed to strictly implement flour prices as fixed by the government.