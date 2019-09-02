Two auto-thieves arrested; eight vehicles recovered in Islamabad

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police had busted two members of inter-provincial gang of car thieves and recovered eight vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said here on Monday

A special team was constituted under the supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali along with other cops.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab too, while efforts were underway to arrest their other accomplices.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows: Toyota Garndy (CY-919), Toyota Corolla (VS-718), Toyota Altas (ALS-831), Toyota Corolla(ALV-444) Suzuki Mehran (RIA-2693) Toyota Corolla (IDS-948) Honda Civic (HE-487) and Surf (BD-8123).

The gangsters were identified as Abu Zar Ghafari s/o Saleem Khan resident of district Mardan and Muhammad Rizwan s/o Muhammad Shokat resident of district Rawalpindi.

The ACLC police teams had recovered 150 vehicles so far during the on going year .

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated the overall performance of police and directed all officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents. He also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of ACLC.