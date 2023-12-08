Two awarded life imprisonment in woman murder case

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Model Criminal Trial Court Mirpurkhas on Friday awarded life imprisonment to the killers of a woman in the jurisdiction of Tando John Muhammad Police Station. Besides, the accused named as Waqar Ali and Sattar Khaskheli have also to pay a fine of Rs 7,00,000.

The court pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides.