Two bakeries sealed for selling tainted food products

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The food Safety Authority on Tuesday took action against adulteration mafia and sealed two bakeries for selling tainted products in various parts of the city.

According to the authority, an inspection team of its official concerned paid a surprise visit to shops at university road and seized stale eggs and 50 kilogrammes substandard sweets in two bakeries in which nonfood grade chemicals and washing powder were mixed.

The team also seized unhygienic meat at a butcher shop and arrested the butcher.

Several eateries were given notices for improving cleanliness conditions on premises.