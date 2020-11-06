UrduPoint.com
Two Balochi Youth Carrying 150 Feet Long National Flag Reach Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:17 PM

Two youngmen of Balochistan carrying 150 feet long national flag reached the city after journeying for 15 days on foot to promote peace and harmony

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Two youngmen of Balochistan carrying 150 feet long national flag reached the city after journeying for 15 days on foot to promote peace and harmony.

Zafar Lehri and Afzal Khiliji told reporters that their march aimed at promoting brotherhood and tranquility in the country.

They informed that they had begun the journey on foot 15 days back from Balochistan adding that they would travel to Karachi after visiting Azad Kashmir to pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam by going to his tomb.

After arrival in the city, they exhibited 150 feet long Pakistan's flag in front of press club .

A large number of citizens gave them resounding welcome.

