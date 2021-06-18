UrduPoint.com
Two Bandits Arrested With Stolen Goods In Kharan

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested two alleged robbers from two separate areas of Kharan district on Thursday and recovered stolen goods from their possession.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, police team led by SHO Kharan Muhammad Hanif Mangal conducted a raid at place and apprehended Zahid Ali along with stolen goods.

Meanwhile, another alleged bandit namely Adam Khan alias Ilam Khan was arrested with stolen goods by police team from Maskan Kalat area in second raid.

The police source said he was involved in robbery cases in the area.

Both alleged accused are being interrogated in respective police stations.

More Stories From Pakistan

