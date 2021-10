Two banks, commercial center sealed over COVID SoPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed two banks and a commercial center against violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs).

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Cheena visited different bazaars in Tehsil Burewala to inspect precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

He sealed two private banks and one shopping plaza at Vehari Bazaar for completely ignoring COVID SOPs.

Talking to traders and other citizens, he stressed to follow SOPs to avoid spread of coronavirus.