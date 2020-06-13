Two banks, mobile shop, hotels sealed over SOPs violation

UrduPoint.com
The district administration sealed two banks, one mobile-phone shop, hotels and other business points over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):The district administration sealed two banks, one mobile-phone shop, hotels and other business points over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Friday.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Rifat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, along with Pak Army officers, checked implementation of the government directives at various points. Assistant Commissioner City and Sadar Syed Ayub Bukhari and Umar Maqbool also accompanied them.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inspected the banks and checked the SOPs implementation and ordered for sealing the bank branches over violation of the SOPs.

He said that the banks administrations should provide coronavirus test reports of all bank employees to the district administration.

He also checked a hotel at General Bus Stand and ordered for sealing it. He took action over non-implementation of anti-corona measures at the mobile-phone shop in Kutchehri Bazaar and also got arrested the shop owner.

The DC also distributed face-masks among citizens and told them that it was in their interest to take precautionary measures.

