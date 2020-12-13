UrduPoint.com
Two Bear Cubs Seized At Torkham Border

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The Customs officials on Sunday seized two bear cubs at entry point at Torkham border being smuggled from Afghanistan.

Customs Inspector, Akbar Ali Khan said bear cubs were recovered from a pedestrian coming from Afghanistan into Pakistan, hidden in a sack.

The seized animals have been handed over to Director Peshawar Zoo in a healthy condition.

