Two bears confiscated at Torkhem terminal, shifted to Peshawar zoo

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Security forces and Custom authorities on Sunday night confiscated a pair of black bears being smuggled to Pakistan from Afghanistan via Torkhem border.

According to Wildlife officials, the Custom authorities while checking livestock being imported from Afghanistan received information about shifting of a pair of black bears.

During search, the authorities found a person carrying two bears coming from Afghanistan side to Pakistan.

On arrival into Pakistan, the Custom authorities confiscated both the bears and informed Wildlife department.

Later, the confiscated wild animals where transported to Peshawar zoo.