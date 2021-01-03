Two beheaded bodies identified

Two beheaded-bodies, recovered from a canal, have been identified, here on Saturday

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Two beheaded-bodies, recovered from a canal, have been identified, here on Saturday.

According to police, two sack-packed beheaded bodies were recovered from Hujra Link Canal in Ram-Prasad area, Renalakhurd, on Friday.

The bodies have been identified as Abdul Rasheed (22) and Ismail (25) who were real brothers and residents of Sahiwal.

During preliminary investigation, police have expressed doubt that the both brothers were killed on honour related issue.

Further investigation was underway.