Two beverage plants penalized for hygiene violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Thursday to have seized

expired malic acid and mango flavoring from two localities.

According to PFA sources, a team of PFA conducted inspections

at two beverage manufacturing plants in Multan and confiscated

125 kilogram of expired malic acid and mango flavoring.

One plant, located on 19-Kassi Budhla road, was found using expired

flavoring agents and maintaining unhygienic processing areas with

a heavy presence of insects. The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 200,000

on the unit.

Another facility in the Industrial Estate area faced similar penalties

for incomplete beverage testing records and poor sanitation in the

filtration area.