Two Beverage Plants Penalized For Hygiene Violations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Thursday to have seized
expired malic acid and mango flavoring from two localities.
According to PFA sources, a team of PFA conducted inspections
at two beverage manufacturing plants in Multan and confiscated
125 kilogram of expired malic acid and mango flavoring.
One plant, located on 19-Kassi Budhla road, was found using expired
flavoring agents and maintaining unhygienic processing areas with
a heavy presence of insects. The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 200,000
on the unit.
Another facility in the Industrial Estate area faced similar penalties
for incomplete beverage testing records and poor sanitation in the
filtration area.
Recent Stories
Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup 2925 squad
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..
Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group
Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Labourer injured in brick kiln2 minutes ago
-
Two beverage plants penalized for hygiene violations2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership5 minutes ago
-
Youth leadership development session held at GtCCI12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Games to be started on Aug 12 in connection with Independence Day: Dura Baloch12 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz12 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns Mastung terror attack on security forces12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet extends services of COVID-19 Health Technicians, support staff22 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics in joint operation in Pasni22 minutes ago
-
Lahore Zoo, Safari Park ready to welcome 12 giraffes22 minutes ago
-
Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim condemns terrorist attacks in Mastung, Jacobabad22 minutes ago
-
AKF’s “Bano Qabil” program celebrated32 minutes ago