UrduPoint.com

Two Bids To Smuggle 1300 Wheat Flour Bags Foiled

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Saturday foiled two bids to smuggle 1300 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the Food Department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely islam and Rehmanullah on recovery of 1300 flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

