Two bids to smuggle 1400 wheat flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Thursday foiled two bids to smuggle 1400 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Abbas and Akash on recovery of 1400 flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.