UrduPoint.com

Two Bids To Smuggle 1400 Wheat Flour Bags Foiled

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Two bids to smuggle 1400 wheat flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Thursday foiled two bids to smuggle 1400 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Abbas and Akash on recovery of 1400 flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery recycling facility

11 minutes ago
 Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assi ..

Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assist global clean energy transit ..

38 minutes ago
 Govt decides to introduce new mechanism for BISP a ..

Govt decides to introduce new mechanism for BISP amount disbursement

45 minutes ago
 US wants to see Pakistan economically in sustainab ..

US wants to see Pakistan economically in sustainable position

51 minutes ago
 Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Ze ..

Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand

56 minutes ago
 President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on ..

President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on security forces in Panjgur

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.