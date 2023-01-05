Two bids to smuggle 440 wheat flour bags foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat flour and seized 440 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Talat and Numan for carrying 440 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.