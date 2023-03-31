Two bids to smuggle 670 flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Friday foiled two bids to smuggle 760 flour and fine flour (maida) bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three namely Ihtesham with 600 fine flour bags and Suleman and Sohail with 70 flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.