Two bids to smuggle 700 wheat, flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Tuesday foiled two bids to smuggle 700 wheat and flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Aqib and Sajid Khan on the recovery of 700 flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi andCity Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.