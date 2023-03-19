UrduPoint.com

Two Bids To Smuggle 750 Flour Bags Foiled

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Sunday foiled two bids to smuggle 750 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Abdullah and Babar and recovered 750 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

He said, several bids were foiled last week and teams recovered thousands of wheat, flour, and fine flour (maida) bags from the possession of the arrested accused.

