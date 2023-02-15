UrduPoint.com

Two Bids To Smuggle 820 Wheat Flour Bags Foiled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Two bids to smuggle 820 wheat flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Wednesday foiled two bids to smuggle 820 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids and rounded up two drivers namely Lal Zameen and Usama, and recovered 820 wheat flour bags from their possession.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

15 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in ..

Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in NA today

24 minutes ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

45 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match ..

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

1 hour ago
 LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in ..

LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bi ..

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bill 2023'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.