Two bids to smuggle flour foiled; 132 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Monday foiled two bids to smuggle flour besides seizing 132 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated two vehicles loaded with 132 bags.

He informed that police arrested two drivers namely Zeeshan and Amanullah for violating the ban on flour smuggling.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.