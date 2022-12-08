Two bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 1240 bags recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled two bids to smuggle wheat flour and seized 1240 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department, along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers, Ali and Luqman, who were trying to illegally ship out 1240 wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and City Police Officer.