Two bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling two bids to smuggle wheat flour seized 110 bags here on Saturday.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Rahat and Akram, who were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.