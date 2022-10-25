Two bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Tuesday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 730 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Hamza and Luqman, who were trying to illegally ship out 650 wheat and 80 flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.