Two bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Sunday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 530 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Shamis and Waqas, who were trying to illegally ship out 400 wheat and 130 flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.