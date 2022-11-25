Two bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 1380 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department, along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Saddam and Sarwar, who were trying to illegally ship out 1380 wheat and flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.