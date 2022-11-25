UrduPoint.com

Two Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Two bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 1380 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department, along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Saddam and Sarwar, who were trying to illegally ship out 1380 wheat and flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

28 minutes ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

43 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.