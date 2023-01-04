Two bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat flour and seized 250 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Shamur Rehman and Wahid for carrying 250 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.