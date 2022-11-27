Two bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 200 bags recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled two bids to smuggle wheat flour and seized 200 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department, along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers namely Waheed and Naseer, who were trying to illegally ship out 200 wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.