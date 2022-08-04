UrduPoint.com

Two Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; 3200 Bags Confiscated

Published August 04, 2022

Two bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 3200 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 3200 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Saddar Wah and Taxila police confiscated two vehicles loaded with 3200 wheat and flour bags.

He informed that police arrested two drivers for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

