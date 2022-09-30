Two bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 665 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat, flour besides seizing 665 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated two vehicles loaded with wheat and flour.

He informed that police arrested two drivers namely Umar and Iftikhar for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.