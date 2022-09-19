UrduPoint.com

Two Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; 730 Bags Confiscated

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Monday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour, besides seizing 730 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated two vehicles loaded with wheat and flour.

He informed that police arrested two drivers namely Kaleem and Ahsan for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor the district exit points to control wheat smuggling.

