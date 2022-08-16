Two bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 1180 bags confiscated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Tuesday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat besides seizing 1180 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila and Naseerabad police confiscated two vehicles loaded with 1180 wheat bags.

The drivers of the vehicles namely Shahid and Naveed were also sent behind the bars, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.