Two Bike Lifter Gang Members Arrested; Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sabzi Mandi team on Wednesday arrested two wanted members of a notorious bike-lifting gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.
A public relations officer told APP that the police team, using technical and human intelligence, apprehended the suspects identified as Noor Muhammad and Said Mir Shah.
Four stolen motorcycles were recovered from them, while cases against the accused had already been registered. Further investigation is underway.
SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan directed police officers to intensify the crackdown against those involved in criminal activities and take all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens./APP-rzr-mkz
