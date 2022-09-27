UrduPoint.com

Two Bike-lifter Gangs Busted; 12 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Two bike-lifter gangs busted; 12 stolen motorcycles recovered

The police have busted two bike-lifter gangs and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles and other items from the possession of the arrested accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The police have busted two bike-lifter gangs and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to the police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Dhamial Police Station busted two bike-lifter gangs and arrested their six members.

He informed that 'Asim' gang was busted and police arrested Asim, Akhtar and Umar and recovered six stolen motorcycles.

Likewise, three other bike lifters namely Sami, Amir and Arjumand, members of Sami gang, were also sent behind bars. The police recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Ahmed Zaneer Cheema appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operation against criminals.

The SP said that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

T-5 Project scheduled to start power generation in ..

T-5 Project scheduled to start power generation in 2025: WAPDA

2 minutes ago
 Minister Irrigation condoles with acting Governor ..

Minister Irrigation condoles with acting Governor KP over demise of his sister

2 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

2 minutes ago
 Work on different tourist sites commences in south ..

Work on different tourist sites commences in south Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs Rawalpindi Development Author ..

Commissioner directs Rawalpindi Development Authority to prepare Rwp Master Plan ..

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner meets religious scholars' delegation ..

Commissioner meets religious scholars' delegation to discuss Rabi-ul-Awwal celeb ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.