Two bike-lifter gangs busted; 12 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The police have busted two bike-lifter gangs and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to the police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Dhamial Police Station busted two bike-lifter gangs and arrested their six members.

He informed that 'Asim' gang was busted and police arrested Asim, Akhtar and Umar and recovered six stolen motorcycles.

Likewise, three other bike lifters namely Sami, Amir and Arjumand, members of Sami gang, were also sent behind bars. The police recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Ahmed Zaneer Cheema appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to accelerate operation against criminals.

The SP said that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.