Two Bike Lifter Gangs Busted; 13 Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 08:18 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against car and bike lifter gangs managed to bust two gangs and rounded up their four members besides recovering 13 motorcycles, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police conducted a raid and rounded up two bike lifters namely Abid and Yasir and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, and other items.

In another raid, Dhamial police busted a gang and rounded up two, Ashraf and Rab Nawaz and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, appreciated the performance of police teams and directed them to accelerate operations against car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.

