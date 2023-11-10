Open Menu

Two Bike Lifter Gangs Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against car and bike lifter gangs managed to bust two gangs and rounded up their five members besides recovering 14 motorcycles, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of Hamza bike lifter gang including Hamza, ringleader and Yasin and recovered five stolen motorcycles, Rs 4000, two mobile phones and other items.

In another raid, Rattaamral police busted a gang and rounded up three accused, Zakir, Waseem and Jawad and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items.

In third operation conducted by Saddar Baroni Police, a bike lifter namely Nayab was sent behind bars and police recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police teams and directed them to accelerate operations against car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.

