Two Bike Lifter Gangs Busted; Five Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Two bike lifter gangs busted; five arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against car and bike lifter gangs managed to bust two gangs and rounded up their five members besides recovering 15 motorcycles, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of a dacoit and bike lifter gang including Irfanullah and Rehmatullah.

Police also recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested accused are record-holder criminals and have been shifted to jail for identification parade.

In another raid, Gungmandi police held three members of the Ismail gang namely Humayoun Ismail, ringleader, Sheikh Naveed and Babar Ali and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Division Superintendents of Police appreciated the performance of police teams and directed them to continue operations against the car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.

