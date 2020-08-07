UrduPoint.com
Two Bike-lifter Gangs Busted: Five Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Ratta Amral police on Friday claimed to have busted two bike-lifter gangs and managed to net their five members.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police in their crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net five members of two bike-lifter gangs namely Kabaro gang and Harsi gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

He said, the police arrested Owais and Mubashir alias Kabaro, two members of Kabaro gang while three members of Harsi gang namely Haris, Babar and Falak Sher were sent behind the bars.

The police also recovered five 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral on the directives of SP Rawal conducted raids and banned the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division lauded endeavours of Ratta Amral police for netting the bike lifters.

