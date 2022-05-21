UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Lifter Held, 31 Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering 31 stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering 31 stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from them.

A police spokesman on Saturday said that a police team, under the supervision of SHO City Police Hussnain Ali managed to net two accused namely Safdar and Haider, who were involved in bike lifting in various areas of district.

Police recovered 31 stolen motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation was under way.

More Stories From Pakistan

