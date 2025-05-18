Two bike lifters arrested, 10 stolen bikes seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police,Margalla police team have arrested two wanted members of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities and recovered 10 stolen motorbikes and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that the Margalla police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a bike lifter gang who were identified as Asif and nabeel.

Police team also recovered 10 stolen motorbikes and two pistols from their possession. Additionally, cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

