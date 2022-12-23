Two bike lifters arrested; 10 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles, a rickshaw and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Saddar Baroni Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Aqeel, ringleader of 'Raju' gang and recovered nine stolen motorcycles and a rickshaw from his possession while another bike-lifter namely Bahadur Khan was also rounded up on recovery of a stolen motorcycle.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said, the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.