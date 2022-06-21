Two bike lifters arrested, 11 motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station managed to net two accused namely Waqas and Ashraf Khalid who were bike lifters and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

SDPO Saddar Baroni said that the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheem appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters.