Two bike lifters arrested; 11 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Taxila Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Saeed, ringleader of Saeed gang and Yaqoob and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.